ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 50.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 108.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 50.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Down 0.7 %

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

