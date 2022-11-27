Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
Arcellx Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $948.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
