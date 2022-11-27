Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARDS stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

