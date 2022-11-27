Arweave Price Hits $9.42 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $314.50 million and $14.65 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $9.42 or 0.00057092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,495.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00684827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00242661 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
