ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 52.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 131.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($530.61) to €680.00 ($693.88) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $591.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.73. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $832.68. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

