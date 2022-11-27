Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, JMP Securities raised Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

