Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 64,490 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,490 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,495. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

