Augur Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00032499 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $59.30 million and approximately $21,155.94 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,284.42 or 0.07745938 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00492883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.15 or 0.29979506 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.