Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

