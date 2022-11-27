Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $116.09 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $116.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.11 or 0.00079239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000299 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,702,725 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

