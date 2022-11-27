Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

