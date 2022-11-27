Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
