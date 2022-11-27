AVINOC Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. AVINOC has a market cap of $81.82 million and approximately $769,339.78 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

