AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 236,329 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Aehr Test Systems accounts for approximately 1.9% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aehr Test Systems worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 271.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 1.64. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,607 shares of company stock worth $4,289,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

