AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 1.39% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

