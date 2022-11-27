AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 242,461 Shares of Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,461 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Minerva Surgical worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth $54,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.18 on Friday. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. Research analysts expect that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

UTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

