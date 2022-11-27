AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,129 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 7.72% of electroCore worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.61) to GBX 330 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,967.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 475,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,750 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.80. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

