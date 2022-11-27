AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $37.19 Million Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,359 shares during the quarter. Destination XL Group makes up about 5.9% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 17.51% of Destination XL Group worth $37,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.05.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%.

In related news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,182 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXLG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

