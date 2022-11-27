AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) by 3,102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,504,690 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 6.54% of OncoCyte worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.4 %

About OncoCyte

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.