AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 467,668 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,668 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.81% of Quantum worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,208 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $37,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,032.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $56,914.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,927,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,487.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $37,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,032.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,816 shares of company stock worth $180,551. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Stock Performance

Quantum Company Profile

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $146.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.45. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

