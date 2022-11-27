AWM Investment Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,904 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Sera Prognostics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 582,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $1.32 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SERA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

