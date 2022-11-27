AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 74,102 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,102 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 29.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 123,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $2,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 26.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 466,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.80 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $97.14. The company has a market cap of $199.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $185.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRN. Gordon Haskett raised Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

