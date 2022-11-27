Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $682.67 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $682.67 million and $44.93 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.84 or 0.00041284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.34 or 1.00001707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010457 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00239852 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.66773009 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $31,354,428.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

