AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.