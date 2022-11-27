B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTO. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.53.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 5.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36. In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

