Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.
Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
