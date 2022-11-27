Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.88.

Shares of BIDU opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Baidu by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

