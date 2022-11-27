Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given New €1.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.87) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.92.

BNDSF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

