Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.87) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.