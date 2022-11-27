Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $3,244.24 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

