Barclays Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €17.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ENI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.23 ($14.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.48 and its 200-day moving average is €12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.10).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

