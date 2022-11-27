Barclays Boosts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

