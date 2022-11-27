Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0453 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $134.44 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.18 or 0.07348050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00033530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00079205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

