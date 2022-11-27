Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

