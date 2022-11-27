BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. BioSyent has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

