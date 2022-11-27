Bitcoin Gold Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.86 or 0.00089831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $260.23 million and $2.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00253777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

