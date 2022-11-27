Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Reaches $773.91 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $40.23 or 0.00243241 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $773.91 million and $26.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00683925 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00057495 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000738 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,235,733 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
