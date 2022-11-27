BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 195 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.25) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.66) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.