BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $741.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $741.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $703.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $737.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $934.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $634.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.30.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

