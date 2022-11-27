BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZWH opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.08. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$23.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.