BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 143,745 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of CVS Health worth $176,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

