BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $24.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $98.87. 6,664,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Profile

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

