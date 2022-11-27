BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $43.63 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Trane Technologies worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.95. 431,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.