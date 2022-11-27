BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 334,590 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,590 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Waste Connections worth $108,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

