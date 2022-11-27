BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 334,590 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,590 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Waste Connections worth $108,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

WCN opened at $142.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.