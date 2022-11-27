BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

GOOG stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

