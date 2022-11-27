BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 40,181 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40,181 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 46,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,051. The stock has a market cap of $334.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

