BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 53,064 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,064 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $87,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.