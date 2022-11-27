BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 53,066 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,066 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,126,000 after buying an additional 68,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

