Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.89.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.