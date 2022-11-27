Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.89.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE BURL opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $304.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
