Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $164.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 671,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 58,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

