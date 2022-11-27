Cadence Bank Acquires 1,757 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Newmont by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 2,673,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

